Fort Adams State Park continues an annual Memorial Day tradition this weekend with “Boots on the Ground,” a tribute to soldiers lost since 9/11 in the war against terrorism. Approximately 7,000 boots and placards are spread throughout the fort.

The exhibition is open through Monday, May 30th. Admission is free. For details, click here. WUN photographer Rick Farell shares some photos below.

Boots on the Ground (Photo: Rick Farrell)

More on the memorial courtesy of Fort Adams:

“In 2016, Operation Stand Down RI launched the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial which presented almost 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11 in the Global War on Terror.

The placard attached to each boot displays the name and photo of the fallen along with biographical information, military branch, rank and circumstances of death. The Memorial is updated yearly to incorporate additional U.S. service members killed in the ongoing Global War on Terror.

The boots, adorned by the name placards, are alphabetized and organized by State and U.S. Territories. This allows those with a personal connection to locate a specific fallen hero’s boot. Many times, family, friends and comrades of the fallen can be seen solemnly viewing a particular boot and leaving a memento. Since its inception, over ten thousand visitors from all over the U.S. have visited during Memorial Day Weekend.”