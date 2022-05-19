Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival at Bowen's Wharf. (Photo credit: Bowen's Wharf)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend.

Friday, May 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream: John Tyler from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Gary Cummings & The G Men from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste: Live music at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, May 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Bowen’s Wharf – The Chase Ceglie Band from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Future Phase from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and The Ravers from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alan Bernstein Trio from 6 pm t0 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Pogs at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Bowen’s Wharf – Los Duderinos from 11 am to 12:30 pm, The Jake Kulak Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Down City from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee & Kevin Scollins from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Mac Chrpcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

