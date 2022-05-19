Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
25,000+ subscribers wake up every morning to it!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend.
Friday, May 20
- This Day in RI History: May 20, 1959 – Susan Cowsill is born
- Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
- Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022
Things To Do
- 7 am – National Bike to Work Day
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen’s Golden Oldies Evening Cruise
- 7 pm Newport Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at Casino Theatre
- 7 pm: Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project at Central Baptist Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream: John Tyler from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G Men from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, May 21
- ‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21
- Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21
- Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
- What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
- Garth Brooks to perform at Gillette Stadium on May 21, tickets go on sale on Jan. 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – MWR Car Show – Coffee & Cars at Dewey Field
- 8:30 am – Goat Yoga at Simmons Farm
- 9 am – Elliot’s Ride for Everyone
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am – Composting with Worms at Blithewold
- 10:30 am – Redwood Book Club – Go Tell It On The Mountain
- 11 am to 6 pm – 2022 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 – Fencing painting at the Common Burying Ground
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 2 pm & 7 pm – Newport Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at Casino Theatre
- 2 pm – Michelle Fishpaw signs CLAIRE’S VOICE at Charter Books
- 2 pm – Salve Regina Football Alumni Reunion at Pell Center
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Bowen’s Wharf – The Chase Ceglie Band from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Future Phase from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and The Ravers from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alan Bernstein Trio from 6 pm t0 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Pogs at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7:30 pm
Sunday, May 22
- Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
- Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
- Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
- Concert to be held for Newport County on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am – Concert to be held for Newport County on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day
- 11 am to 2 pm – Newport in Bloom Annual Plant Sale
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – 2022 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm – Newport Children’s Theatre presents Cinderella at Casino Theatre
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Candlelight Concert of Remembrance
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 11 am to 2 pm
- Bowen’s Wharf – Los Duderinos from 11 am to 12:30 pm, The Jake Kulak Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Down City from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee & Kevin Scollins from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrpcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Black Cadillac Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm