A warm and sunny weekend is forecast for the region – no excuses not to get out and safely have some fun. Here are “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend around Rhode Island.

All Weekend: Blue Man Group returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for what promises to be a high-energy show full of shenanigans. “Still Blue, the Rest is New” features “pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity.” Click here for further details.

Saturday and Sunday: Did you know that Rhode Island is home to over 40 oyster farms? Nor did I, lol. Sample some of the best at the Newport Oyster and Chowder Festival this weekend from 11AM-6PM at Bannister’s Wharf in Newport. There will be live music as well with The Ravers, Los Duderinos, the Chase Ceglie Band and more. Click here for further details.

All Weekend: Check in with the Crawley’s as Downton Abbey 2: A New Era begins its run at JPT Film and Events Center in Newport. This time, the beloved cast goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. Showtimes and further details here.

All Weekend: The Wilbury Theatre in Providence presents Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, an adaptation of Tolstoy’s War and Peace opening May 19 and running through June 19. Described as “an electropop opera,” the New York Times called it “the best new musical to open on Broadway since Hamilton.” Click here for further details.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Philharmonic presents “A Joyful Future,” the annual Fundraising Gala Concert which supports the RI Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School. The program at The Vets in Providence includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto,” and Vaughan William’s “Concerto Grosso” featuring students from Victoria’s Dream Project. Click here for further details.

Saturday: Operetta Elegance presents George Lyons and Jennifer Zamorano on some of the favorites of operetta accompanied by pianist Nathan Johnson. The performance will include music from Lehar, Kalman, Herbert, Romberg and Kern. The concert begins at 7:30PM at the Lincoln School in Providence. Click here for further details.