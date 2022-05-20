Here’s our weekly preview of some of the best music around the region. We’re focusing on a few local stars this weekend, time to get out there and support live music!

Friday: Quinn Sullivan, once a child guitar prodigy and apprentice to blues great Buddy Guy, returns to the Narrows Center for a hometown show Friday night. The New Bedford native, now 23, is building his own career, touring and putting out his own music including his latest album Wide Awake. Details here.

Friday: Jonathan Edwards will bring “Sunshine” and more to the Courthouse Center for the Arts in Kingston Friday night in a concert certain to make you smile. The veteran folk singer-songwriter always puts on an engaging show. Music starts at 7:30PM. Details here.

Saturday: Two well-known faces on the local music scene, Pete Silva and Paula Clare come together to play a special show at the Music Mansion in Providence Saturday night. The show, which we previewed here, marks the season finale for the Stone Soup Coffeehouse. Hear songs from Silva’s new album, Simple Love, Simple Life, and more. Details here.

Sunday: Get out and support the “Benefit for Brian,” a fundraiser for noted local music promoter and former co-owner of The Living Room Brian Hien who is battling illness. An A-List of local talent will gather at The Met Sunday beginning at 3PM. The line-up includes Neal Vitullo, Tyger Tyger, Robin Lane, Neutral Nation, Big Boom Daddies and The Schemers. Details here.

Saturday: The AC better be cranking as high as the amps Saturday night at Nick-a-Nees in Providence as the joint will be jumping to the tunes of The Teledynes. From surf rock to 50’s hillbilly, the trio will keep you dancing all night long. Details here.

Friday: The Xfinity Center in Mansfield opens for the season this weekend with the “OK Orchestra Tour” from indie-pop band AJR. The trio, composed of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, won the 2021 Billboard Music Award “Top Rock Song” for “Bang.” Details here.

Saturday: The Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence will be shaking to the sounds of Slipknot Saturday night. The 2006 Grammy Award Winners for “Best Metal Performance” are reported to be working on a new studio album. Cyprus Hill and Ho 9909 open. Details here.