This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Good Morning! Today is Saturday, January 6, 2024. I’m coming at you on a Saturday morning due to the overabundance of news that came down late on Friday.

❄️ In anticipation of some winter weather this weekend, parking bans are scheduled in Middletown, Portsmouth, and several other communities across Rhode Island. Stay in the know here – List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays.

🆕 Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization that aims to create a clean, healthy, and accessible ocean for everyone, has decided to dissolve the organization on its 10th anniversary due to a lack of necessary infrastructure to continue serving the community. Clean Ocean Access officially dissolves as nonprofit

🏠 As a state legislative commission explores ways to regulate the growing short-term rental industry, the city of Newport has launched its effort to crack down on what it considers illegal short-term rentals, primarily in residential areas. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story – Newport cracks down on short-term rentals.

📦 The local non-profit organization Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice recently sold its building at 1184 East Main Road in Portsmouth. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice sells Portsmouth property to Looking Upwards

👉 Well before the attack on October 7, 2023, there were many, including many liberal Jews, who felt the Palestinian people suffered disproportionately at the hands of the Israeli government. WUN’s Thom Cahir with more – Moral complexity, empathy, and difficult conversations in the wake of the Israel-Hamas Conflict.

🏘️ This weekend, 25 Open Houses across Newport County are hosting public showings, each offering a unique opportunity for qualified buyers. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the roundup – On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County.

☕ As the dead of winter sets in, we all know the best way to cheer up these dreary days is a mug full of hot chocolate at a local café or restaurant. WUN’s Ken Abrams has few favorite spots for cocoa and other sweetened winter beverages in Newport and beyond – Six Picks: Best Hot Chocolate in Newport and beyond.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Jan. 6, 4:00 PM, until Jan. 8, 1:00 AM

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becomes rain after 3 am. Low around 35. Breezy, with an east wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 2 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north wind of around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Jan. 6, 7:00 PM until Jan. 7, 7:00 PM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 10 to 13 kt, becoming ENE 15 to 18 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becomes all rain after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: NE wind around 19 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Snow likely mixed with rain before 2 pm, then a chance of snow. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: NNW wind 13 to 16 kt decreasing to 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of snow before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Saturday

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:47 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:25 am & 8:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.9 days, 32% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:47 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:25 am & 8:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.9 days, 32% lighting.

SATURDAY

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Jim Hitte at 10 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm. to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Longplex Family & Sports Center: Slick Fantaztic at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mojo Rhodes Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Chopville from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Saturday Late Night DJ from 11:30 am to 1 am

Rusty’s: Triple Threat & Lisa at 8 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

SUNDAY

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Irish American Athletic Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm

The Reef: Meghan Chenot from 12 pm to 3 pm

ALL WEEKEND

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Newport: City Council at 10 am & noon (Saturday)

See the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All in its 10th anniversary, has decided to dissolve the organization.

Some top spots for chilly winter weekends

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics run past the Utah Jazz 126-97 on Friday night.

Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system looks to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region.

Local non-profit Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice announced the sale of their building at 1184 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

This weekend, there are 25 Open Houses in our communities hosting public showings, each offering a unique opportunity for qualified buyers.

As a state legislative commission explores ways to regulate the growing short-term rental industry, the city of Newport has launched its own effort to crackdown on what it considers illegal short-term rentals, primarily in residential areas.

Rhode Island health officials urge residents to take precautions against flu, COVID-19

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted in the state for failing to register as a sex offender, though his former lawyer there, Jeffrey Pine, told the AP that the charge had been dropped when he left the state.

Newport String Quartet to Perform at Jamestown Arts Center and Trinity Church

Newport Artist Collective founder Curtis Speer to speak at Arts Around the Fire

Five Republican and Democratic voters in Massachusetts have become the latest to challenge former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Republican primary election ballot, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

One woman show “Picking Up Stones: An American Jew Wakes to a Nightmare” January 20th

Providence Restaurant Weeks Returns With Nearly 70 Local Eateries

According to RIDOT, ridership data indicates it is the appropriate time to wind down the service.

The Newport Police Department reported two arrests on Thursday, January 4, in their January 4 – 5 arrest logs.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

REBusinessOnline: Skanska Breaks Ground on $147M Project for U.S. Navy in Newport, Rhode Island

Rhode Island General Assembly: This Week at The General Assembly