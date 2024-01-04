A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Rhode Island, northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, and western Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The watch goes into effect at noon Saturday and lasts through late Sunday night. The agency expects heavy snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible in some areas.

“Winds could gust as high as 40 mph,” the weather service said in a statement. “Travel could be very difficult. Snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages.”

The heaviest snow is expected north and west of the I-95 corridor, the agency said.

“Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation,” the statement said.

Winter Storm Watch

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.