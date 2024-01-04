Gregory Phillip Forrest II age 29 of Portsmouth, RI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 1, 2024. He was born on May 27, 1994 at Newport Hospital in Newport, RI. He was the son of Greg and Debbie (Raspotnik) Forrest. Gregory was a special child of God; his life was filled with challenges fighting the obstacles associated with Autism. He was a very loving and happy young man who adored his family, especially his mother, father, and sister. Gregory resided in Middletown, RI and was part of the Looking Upwards Group, where he received exceptional daily care from their staff as he learned further life skills. He enjoyed going out every day for rides and trips to Cumberland Farms with staff members. Gregory was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 2012. In addition, he attended Linden Elementary School, Melville Elementary School, and Barrington Middle School. Gregory was also a resident/student at the Evergreen Center in Milford, MA from 18 to 21 years old.

Gregory enjoyed visiting with his family, especially when his dad took him in the convertible for a ride along the water. He loved when he got the chance to drive in one of his dad’s sports cars, it made him so happy. Afterwards, they would share a beer together and truly just enjoy the time as father and son. It was the little things that made him for a minute seem not so different. His mother was his world; he adored her like no other and she was his everything. For a young man with Autism, he was surrounded by love and was lovable, hugs and kisses that would melt your heart. Gregory would light up your world when you saw him. He knew how to express his wants and needs with his family who knew him so well. A man of few words, he mastered his home and was comfortable navigating his surroundings. Gregory touched so many lives with the little quirks that would put a smile on your face and leave a lasting impression. He was an avid Disney lover and enjoyed watching his Disney movies on repeat. Gregory also loved swimming in both pools and at the beach, especially his summer swims around the Ocean Drive or King’s Park with Poppy. He could be mistaken for a fish in the summer! Gregory loved his coffee, iced or hot, and looked forward to at least one cup a day.

Gregory is survived by his sister Mercedes (Forrest) Woodward (Tyler), grandparents Gail and Charlie Raspotnik and Victoria Forrest, aunt Lori Raspotnik (Mark), uncle Jeff Forrest (Leah), aunt/godmother Jill Ryan Esposito (Ken), and cousins Michael Hrycin, Nicole Kennedy (Mike), Danielle Errickson (Tyler), and Austin Ryan (Kate). He is preceded in death by his grandfather George Forrest and his cousin Forrest Ryan.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth from 4:00-7:00pm.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 9, at 9:00am from the Connors Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown.

Flowers and/or memorial donations may be made in Gregory’s name to Looking Upwards, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842 or The Forrest Ryan Memorial Foundation, 5 Jet Brook Road, Newtown, CT 06470.