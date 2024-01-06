As we step into the new year, the real estate market is ready to put the holidays behind us and get back to business here in Newport County. This weekend, there are 25 Open Houses in our communities hosting public showings, each offering a unique opportunity for qualified buyers. Explore the possibilities and find the perfect home to start your 2024 journey.



Saturday, January 6th, 2024:

37 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $1,395,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



8 Aquidneck Drive, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $539,000 Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM



300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $2,499,000 Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



3 Wedgewood Drive, Middletown Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $680,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $515,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM



14 Barney Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $1,279,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



54 William Street, Newport Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.5 Price: $950,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



19 Hillside Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Price: $659,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



130 King Phillip Street, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $599,900 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



1 Tower Drive #1003, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $950,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



1 Tower Drive #1802, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $850,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



1 Tower Drive #1202, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $899,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



1 Tower Drive #801, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $995,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



128 Indian Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.5 Price: $2,495,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



24 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5.5 Price: $1,750,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Price: $1,599,999 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



94 Storm King Drive, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Price: $750,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $460,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



93 East Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $650,000 Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM



837 East Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $605,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM



63 Mark Drive, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $550,000 Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM



15 Dewey Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $435,000 Open House Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM



Sunday, January 7th, 2024:

7 Bull Street, Newport Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4 Price: $1,365,000 Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Price: $460,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



15 Dewey Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Price: $435,000 Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



The prevailing theme in our local real estate market remains the constraint of limited inventory. As we opened the doors to prospective buyers during this weekend’s Open House options, it is evident that demand continues to outpace the available supply of homes. This scarcity has created a favorable environment for sellers, positioning them in a unique advantage. With a reduced number of properties on the market, those contemplating a sale now find themselves in a prime position to maximize their returns. As the narrative of limited inventory persists, sellers stand to benefit from heightened competition, making this an opportune moment to explore the possibilities of a successful and lucrative real estate transaction. For more information on these listings, or for a confidential valuation of your own home, please reach out to our real estate partner – Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX Results. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.