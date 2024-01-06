As we step into the new year, the real estate market is ready to put the holidays behind us and get back to business here in Newport County. This weekend, there are 25 Open Houses in our communities hosting public showings, each offering a unique opportunity for qualified buyers. Explore the possibilities and find the perfect home to start your 2024 journey.
CLICK HERE TO SEE LOCAL OPEN HOUSES IN NEWPORT COUNTY
Saturday, January 6th, 2024:
- 37 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Price: $1,395,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 8 Aquidneck Drive, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Price: $539,000
- Open House Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Price: $2,499,000
- Open House Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 3 Wedgewood Drive, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Price: $680,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Price: $515,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 14 Barney Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Price: $1,279,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 54 William Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Price: $950,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 19 Hillside Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Price: $659,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 130 King Phillip Street, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Price: $599,900
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 1 Tower Drive #1003, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Price: $950,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 1 Tower Drive #1802, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 3
- Price: $850,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 1 Tower Drive #1202, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 3
- Price: $899,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 1 Tower Drive #801, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 3
- Price: $995,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 128 Indian Avenue, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Price: $2,495,000
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 24 Willow Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 5.5
- Price: $1,750,000
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Price: $1,599,999
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 94 Storm King Drive, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Price: $750,000
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Price: $460,000
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 93 East Main Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2
- Price: $650,000
- Open House Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 837 East Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Price: $605,000
- Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- 63 Mark Drive, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Price: $550,000
- Open House Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 15 Dewey Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Price: $435,000
- Open House Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Sunday, January 7th, 2024:
- 7 Bull Street, Newport
- Type: 2-4 Units Multi-Family
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 4
- Price: $1,365,000
- Open House Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 14 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Price: $460,000
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 15 Dewey Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Price: $435,000
- Open House Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
The prevailing theme in our local real estate market remains the constraint of limited inventory. As we opened the doors to prospective buyers during this weekend’s Open House options, it is evident that demand continues to outpace the available supply of homes. This scarcity has created a favorable environment for sellers, positioning them in a unique advantage. With a reduced number of properties on the market, those contemplating a sale now find themselves in a prime position to maximize their returns. As the narrative of limited inventory persists, sellers stand to benefit from heightened competition, making this an opportune moment to explore the possibilities of a successful and lucrative real estate transaction. For more information on these listings, or for a confidential valuation of your own home, please reach out to our real estate partner – Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX Results. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.