The Newport Police Department reported two arrests on Thursday, January 4, in their January 4 – 5 arrest logs.

On Thursday, January 4, 64-year-old Scott Hermann of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery. Hermann was taken into custody at 12:40 am by Officer Ballantine.

On Thursday, January 4, 54-year-old Stacey McCloud of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test and DUI of Liquor – Blood Alcohol Consent Unknown – 1st offense. McCloud was taken into custody at 12:50 am by Officer Rayner.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

