At their upcoming Arts Around the Fire, Curtis Speer will speak about the nonprofit collective he’s helping to build in Newport County, the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County announced Friday.

Speer, photographer and owner of CUSP Gallery, will share his work with the community at Arts Around the Fire, a free event at the Stoneacre Brasserie on Jan. 17. Speer will speak about the Newport Artist Collective, which he founded to support galleries and independent artists in the area.

Speer is a former prop and set stylist and design decorator who’s worked for companies such as Neiman Marcus, Williams-Sonoma, and Nike. He’s looking forward to sharing his work and ideas with attendees at Arts Around the Fire, an event that’s open to all.

The event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Chart Room at the Stoneacre Brasserie at 28 Washington Square, is free and open to the public. No reservations are needed. The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County encourages all interested parties to attend.

