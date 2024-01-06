Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization that aims to create a clean, healthy and accessible ocean for everyone, has decided to dissolve the organization on its 10th anniversary due to a lack of necessary infrastructure to continue serving the community.

Over the past decade, COA has worked hard to remove marine debris from the shoreline, monitor access points and water quality, and implement composting strategies for residents of Greater Newport, in school lunchrooms, and at community events. The organization has also provided extensive education on the ever-changing coastal environment to inspire the community.

The Clean Ocean Access Board of Directors regrets this decision but believes it is necessary to prevent compromising the organization’s ability to uphold its mission. Despite this, COA is grateful for the last ten years of serving and educating the community of Greater Newport and Rhode Island as a whole. The organization would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of its ocean-loving community of dedicated volunteers, interns, and donors who have supported its work over the years.

“I am deeply appreciative of every person that has made the work COA does possible over the years, from our founder to each employee, volunteer, sponsor, board member and beyond. This was a difficult decision but ultimately one that was necessary to prevent any compromise to our ability to uphold our mission. The causes we supported still remain near and dear to me and many others and I personally plan to find ways to continue that work. I want to say thank you to the entire community and to anyone and everyone who has been a part of this journey,” said Tricia Bielinski, Board Member, COA.