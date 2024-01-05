The Newport County Concert Series will present the Newport String Quartet at the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, February 3, and Trinity Church on Sunday, February 4.

The concert series celebrates the third installment of the Newport County Concert Series, featuring the Newport String Quartet performing works by Still, Frank, De Elías, and D’Rivera. The event will feature vibrant chamber music from Spanish-speaking regions of the globe, including a musical homage to Don Quixote, a rarely heard Mexican masterpiece, and Panamanian dances to a Cuban huapango, and audiences won’t want to miss this celebration of Latin America.

William Grant Still – Danzas de Panama (2007), Gabriela Lena Frank – Quijotadas (2007), Alfonso De Elías – String Quartet no. 2 (2007), and Paquito d’Rivera – Wapango (2007) will perform at the concert. The Newport String Quartet comprises Ealaín McMullin and Kenneth Trotter on violin, Santiago Vazquez-Loredo on viola, Jacob MacKay on cello.

For more information about the concert series, visit newportstringproject.org.