Well before the attack on October 7, 2023, there were many, including many liberal Jews, who felt the Palestinian people suffered disproportionately at the hands of the Israeli government. In 2022, it led educator/playwright/actor Sandra Laub to craft her one-woman show, Picking Up Stones: An American Jew Wakes to a Nightmare. In the wake of the attack, she rewrote her work, added voices, and will perform the new version on January 20 in South Kingstown.

Laub admitted the impetus for writing the original version was the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, an award-winning Palestinian-American journalist, in the West Bank in May of 2022. As an “American, progressive Jew, with family and friends living there,” Laub admitted she was already critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the way Israel treated Palestinians.

In the new version, she admits that the cooperation she previously had from the Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, CT disappeared after October last year. She expressed disappointment that empathy didn’t flow both ways but admitted that much of what she hopes to accomplish is to point out the recent spike in Antisemitism and Islamophobia, and by presenting the work in such a way, through many voices, hope that audiences can learn to sympathize with two seemingly opposing groups of innocent people. She tries to do this by using calls she made to Israel in the first 30 days following the attack, media reports, and some of the “response by the left that split so strangely,” as part of her new version of the play.

When asked about her unique style of solo performance art she replied laughingly, “I only have so much bandwidth.” Laub also said that when the first version played, it was accepted well, and she expects this version to be equally well received, and for it to stir conversation. With that in mind, the show is suggested for adult audiences and older students because of the graphic depictions of war and violence. Also, because of the polarization that has taken place since October, there will be a police presence, something Laub admits is extremely unfortunate, especially since the performance takes place in a church known for its tolerance.

More than anything, Laub says she hopes people come to “Listen, listen to the passion of all sides…and shouldn’t come to confirm a bias.” Her greatest hope is that everyone comes with an open mind so that it helps to cut down on extremism on all sides. The goal is to have a courageous conversation so that America can move forward in 2024.

The performance of Picking Up Stones: An American Jew Wakes to a Nightmare, takes place Jan. 20 at 3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County, 27 North Road, Peacedale. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, are selling quickly, and can be found here.