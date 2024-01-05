Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 5, 2024.
⚠️ A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, the National Weather Service said Friday morning. The watch goes into effect at noon on Saturday, runs through late Sunday night, and may bring 6 to 12 inches of snow, with winds gusting up to 40 mph.
The watch covers parts of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. There remains uncertainty in the exact track and intensity of the winter storm. Read More
🏒 Police officers from Portsmouth, Middletown, and Newport will compete against firefighters from the same towns in the Aquidneck Island Guns N Hoses event on January 14. Read More
👏 Friends of Newport Skatepark announced on Instagram on Thursday that their first goal is complete – they are starting January with $1 million for the skatepark!
👉 Senator Lou DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) will head to Washington, D.C., next week to discuss key infrastructure investments with local elected officials and community leaders. Read More
🗓️ A day of celebration is planned in Newport County in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Newport County Branch has scheduled a series of events on Monday, January 15. Read More
👉 ICYMI: Newport Pickleball will open this summer at the Island Cinemas 10 location on West Main Road in Middletown. Read More
⚓ Rep. Seth Magaziner (RI-02) will hold a press conference today at the Providence Career & Technical Academy to introduce the Clean Energy Workforce Act, a bipartisan bill that invests $100 million in career and technical education (CTE) programs for clean energy jobs. The bill will create two new grant programs to support CTE programs in developing curricula for emerging careers in clean energy and upgrading their facilities for renewable energy.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 8 mph.
- Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Gale Watch in effect from January 6, 7:00 PM until January 8, 1:00 AM
- Today: NW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: W wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours and 16 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 1:11 am & 1:18 pm | Low tide at 7:04 am & 7:02 pm.
- Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22 days, 51% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- 9:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 5:30 pm: Fly Tying Night at The Saltwater Edge
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Late Night DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am
- Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
- Portsmouth: Water and Fire District at 11:30 am
- Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 3 pm
- See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Winter Storm Watch: 6 to 12 Inches of snow possible for parts of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts
Senator DiPalma to participate in White House event next week
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Rhode Island PBS to debut ‘The Risk of Giving Birth’ series
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Crosby’s power-play goal in 3rd period sends Penguins to 6-5 win over Bruins
Guns N Hoses: Aquidneck Island police and firefighters to face off in hockey match
Bill Belichick’s last game as Patriots coach could come against Jets, a team he’s forever linked to
Newport to honor King’s legacy with torch run, luncheon
No. 23 Providence’s Bryce Hopkins out for the season with torn left ACL
Senators Reed and Whitehouse highlight PACT Act and encourage Veterans to get screened for toxic exposure
Obituary: Gregory Phillip Forrest
NUWC Division Newport team wins NDIA Engineering Excellence Award
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to East Coast this weekend
“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Feb. 2
Newport Police arrest three individuals for various offenses
Newport Pickleball to open in former Island Cinemas 10 location this summer
