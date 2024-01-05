Senator Louis DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) will head to Washington, D.C., next week to discuss key infrastructure investments with local elected officials and community leaders.

Senator DiPalma, who serves as the Rhode Island Senate Finance Committee Chair, will participate in a White House event titled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Rhode Island and Connecticut” on Jan. 10.

The event is part of a series the Biden administration hosts to highlight how key investments and programs improve state and local communities.

“The investments championed by the Biden-Harris administration are having a tangible, positive impact here in Rhode Island, including more than $700 million in private sector investments in our state as a result of legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act,” said DiPalma. “Rhode Island is on far better footing due to the passage of these acts, and through these laws, Rhode Island is better positioned to tackle the challenges and the opportunities of the future.”

Senator DiPalma will discuss Rhode Island’s road and bridge infrastructure investment, how the state plans to address rising prescription drug costs, and how to support economic development and innovation, including creating the Ocean Tech Hub of Southeastern New England.

