Pickleball enthusiasts in Rhode Island will have something exciting to look forward to this summer with the planned opening of Newport Pickleball at the Island Cinemas 10 location on West Main Road in Middletown.

Island Cinemas announced earlier this week that it will permanently close on January 21, marking the end of more than thirty years of business in Middletown.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Island Cinemas 10 will be closing our doors permanently on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the end of the business day,” Island Cinemas shared in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The building has been sold, and the theater lease was not renewed. We have been a part of this community for 30 years, as Holiday Cinemas 7 and then Island Cinemas 10. We would like to thank everyone who patronized our business along the way, we couldn’t have made it this long without all of you. We truly loved our customers,” Island Cinemas said.

Newport Pickleball, which is spearheaded by entrepreneurs John Theberge and Chuck Irving, promises to be a game-changer for the region’s thriving pickleball and recreation community, according to a statement from Newport Pickleball

“Newport Pickleball aims to redefine Aquidneck Island’s sports and recreational landscape with its impressive features. The facility will initially offer 11 indoor courts, providing ample space and noise controls for players of all skill levels to enjoy this exciting and fast-growing sport, Newport Pickleball shared with What’sUpNewp. “Committed to creating a vibrant and welcoming environment, the club also features an inviting lounge area where players and friends can relax, socialize, and enjoy refreshments. A dedicated space for private events will also be available”.

John Theberge, co-founder of Newport Pickleball, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying in a statement, “We are thrilled to bring this world-class pickleball facility to Aquidneck Island. Our goal is to create a hub for the island community, where players can come together year-round to enjoy this hugely popular, multi-generational sport, and forge lasting connections in the community through our social and entertainment events.”

Co-founder Chuck Irving added in a statement, “Newport Pickleball is more than just a sports venue, it’s a space where the community can gather, have fun, and stay active. We believe this will contribute to the enormous demand for noise-controlled court space and enhance Aquidneck Island’s social fabric and local entertainment options, which are world-class.”

Family and individual memberships will be announced in the coming weeks, and early registration will be available on www.newportpickleball.com.

Newport Pickleball is inviting all members of the community to join them for its Summer 2024 opening, with festivities that will include exhibitions, food trucks, friendly matches, new player connections, group clinics, youth and kid camps, and opportunities to try out Pickleball, the country’s fastest-growing sport. Event dates will be announced in the Spring.

Newport. Pickleball says that it plans to create new jobs and hire locally and will post new staff roles as opening day nears. Resident community members are encouraged to apply.

For more information and to stay informed of Newport Pickleball’s progress, visit www.newportpickleball.com.