The Newport Police Department reported one arrest on Wednesday, January 3, and two arrests on Thursday, January 4, in their January 3 – 4 arrest logs.

On Wednesday, January 3, 24-year-old Caleb Jones, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested on a violation of no-contact order. Jones was taken into custody at 1:13 pm by Detective Thurston.

On Thursday, January 4, 64-year-old Scott Hermann of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery. Hermann was taken into custody at 12:40 am by Officer Ballantine.

On Thursday, January 4, 54-year-old Stacey McCloud of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test and DUI of Liquor – Blood Alcohol Consent Unknown – 1st offense. McCloud was taken into custody at 12:50 am by Officer Rayner.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.