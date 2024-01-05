Rhode Island PBS will launch a new series focusing on the maternal health crisis in the United States and Rhode Island’s efforts to address it.

The series, titled “The Risk of Giving Birth,” will consist of three half-hour episodes and is set to premiere on January 12 at 8 p.m.

The series is one of several new efforts by the Rhode Island PBS to address the growing number of maternal deaths across the state.

The Rhode Island PBS said “The Risk of Giving Birth” will examine critical issues such as maternal mortality, morbidity, mental health, structural racism, and health literacy. The series will feature personal stories of mothers who have given birth and will also include interviews with medical professionals and community organizations.

Prominent members of the community, including Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, host of Nuestra Salud, and former Rhode Island Representative Marcia Ranglin Vassell, sponsor of the Doula Reimbursement Act, highlight the severity of the crisis.

To thoroughly examine this multifaceted crisis, series director and producer Stacy Waters grounds the series in personal stories and expert interviews.

“I’m grateful to the families, healthcare professionals, and community members in Rhode Island who helped us shine a light on the problem by sharing their very personal stories,” said Waters. “Our hope is that the program will spur action to protect lives in Rhode Island and beyond.”

The series’ first episode will focus on the maternal health crisis in the United States and the efforts being made to address the problem. The second episode will specifically examine the disparities in care for Black women, and the third episode will focus on Latina women.

The following descriptions for each of the three episodes are provided below;

Episode 1: A Maternal Health Crisis

The number of maternal deaths in the United States far exceeds that of other high-income countries and continues to grow each year. We examine some of the conditions contributing to the problem and what is being done in Rhode Island to address it.

Episode 2: Black Maternal Health

Long-held beliefs as to why Black women suffer higher rates of death and complications in pregnancy and childbirth are upended as we examine the racial disparities in care and the research showing the impacts of structural racism.

Episode 3: Latina Maternal Health

As the rates of complications and pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. continue to climb, Latinas have seen a particularly dramatic spike in recent years. We look at the maternal health concerns among the growing population of Latino families in Rhode Island.

The complete series of “The Risk of Giving Birth” will be available to watch on watch.ripbs.org and YouTube starting from January 12.

The first episode of the series will be aired on January 12 at 8 p.m., followed by the second episode on January 19, and the third episode on January 26. Additional resources related to the series will be made available on ripbs.org and will also be shared through social media and a newsletter series.