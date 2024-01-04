A day of celebration is planned in Newport County in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Newport County Branch has scheduled a series of events on Monday, January 15.

The schedule starts with a torch run ceremony at 9 am and an annual birthday program at 9:30 am at Thompson Middle School.

A luncheon will be held at the Green Valley Country Club in Portsmouth at noon. Congressman Gabe Amo is scheduled to speak during the event. Tickets for the luncheon are $55 for adults and $25 for students. Contact Fern Lima at 401-846-4785 or Thelma Williams at 401-338-1075 if you want more information and/or purchased tickets.

Tours of the newly renovated Martin Luther King Center will be offered on-site from 3 pm. until 5 pm.

The activities will include a worship service at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church at 5 pm.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.