A new original crime series set in Newport, Rhode Island, in the early 1890s, “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers,” will soon premiere.

Emma Vanderbilt-Cross, a 21-year-old writer with connections to the wealthy Vanderbilt family, witnesses the murder of her half-brother, Brady Cross while attending a ball in Newport.

Desperately trying to prove her half-brother’s innocence, Emma, who is also engaged in a romantic relationship with the mysterious “Fate: The Winx Saga” Detective Jesse Whyte, finds herself ensnared in a world of intrigue and danger while also attracting the attention of the town’s mysterious new stranger, Nathan Witte.

A society page writer in 1895 Rhode Island witnesses a murder while attending a ball at the Vanderbilt mansion and is drawn into the investigation when her brother is arrested. Stars Ali Skovbye, Danny Griffin, Nathan Witte. Show Synopsis for Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” is a Newport Road Productions Ltd. and Front Street Pictures Inc. production, written by Keri Ferencz, based on a book series by Alyssa Maxwell.

The Gilded Newport Mysteries book series includes books Murder at the Breakers, Murder at Marble House, Murder at Beechwood, Murder at Rough Point, Murder at Crossways, Murder at Kingscote, Murder at Wakehurst, Murder at Beacon Rock, and Murder at the Elms.

The production is executive produced by John Cassini, Allen Lewis, Sunta Izzicupo, James Walsh, Michael Shepard, and Terry Ingram, and directed by Terry Ingram.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, mansions in Victoria, British Colombia, were used for filming in October.

“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premieres February 2, 2024, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.