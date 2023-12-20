This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

📺 Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 3 pm. Watch

😷 Three years after the grips of the pandemic have loosened, Rhode Island and other states are now trying to deal with an excess of protective gear, ditching their supplies in droves. Rhode Island tells the Associated Press that it has shredded and recycled 829 tons of PPE. Read More

⛴️ The Rhode Island Department of Transportation yesterday announced that because of a mechanical issue with a crane being used to position a floating dock for passengers to embark and disembark at the ferry terminal at India Point Park in Providence, the first day of ferry service between Bristol and Providence will now begin on Thursday, December 21. Read More

🎄 What’s Up Newp and The JPT Present our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow night (Thursday)! Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we’re doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year!

Your ticket includes an awesome pre-film concert by David Tessier’s All Star Stars (both nights) that will jingle all the bells off with their holiday-rock setlist! Live music 6:15-7:15, to be followed by the film at 7:30. As Cousin Eddy says, it’s gonna be a beaut! Enjoy complimentary Christmas cookies with admission! Tickets & More Info

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low of around 30. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Dec. 20, 4:00 PM until Dec. 21, 7:00 PM

Today: N wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:29 am & 1:52 pm | Low tide at 8:01 am & 7:53 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.6 days, 52% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 2:30 pm, National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm

Middletown: School Building Committee at 4 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm

Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 7 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Coming up at 3 pm on Wednesday, December 20

As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to discover the most desired Christmas gifts across America for this year.

Stephen Curry let fly a high-arcing 3-pointer just like those he practices time and again during his extensive pre-game routine, and swished it through the net right in front of his wild, celebratory Warriors teammates on the bench.

Kim English, like Ed Cooley before him, sent Shaka Smart and No. 6 Marquette home from Providence with a loss.

Rhode Island said it shredded and recycled 829 tons of PPE

Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game with 2:06 left to play in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

BankNewport awards more than $115,000 in grants to 31 local charities

The Sailing Museum, home of the National Sailing Hall of Fame, is celebrating the end of a successful year – the first full year in its new space, the historic Armory Building in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island.

It can be difficult to know where to go if you want to help, as many do during the holiday season in particular. To help guide you, Stacker compiled a list of food bank volunteer opportunities near Providence using data from VolunteerMatch.

This year, the national average cost of all gifts listed in the “Twelve Days of Christmas” is $31,243.

Just days before the Christmas holiday, people across the northeastern U.S. were mopping up Tuesday after a major storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds from Pennsylvania to Maine, killing at least five people.

RIDOT today announced that because of a mechanical issue with a crane being used to position a floating dock for passengers to embark and disembark at the ferry terminal at India Point Park in Providence, the first day of ferry service will now begin on Thursday, December 21.

Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth seek residents’ input on internet connectivity

AgInnovation Farm receives grant for tractor shed

Newport Classical presents “poet of the keyboard” Eric Lu in next Chamber Series Concert

In addition to SBA disaster specialists being on-site, businesses needing further assistance can meet with the local SBA Resource Partners: the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center, SCORE Rhode Island, and the Center for Women & Enterprise.

Study reveals that Rhode Island’s hospitality and tourism industries show resilience post COVID-19

December 13, 2023.

All RIPTA Offices Will Be Closed on Monday, December 25, 2023 and Monday, January 1, 2024

Caleb Porter was hired as coach of the New England Revolution on Tuesday after leading Portland and Columbus to Major League Soccer titles.

Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth are among 14 Rhode Island communities to receive $5.9 million in federal housing, community development grants

Newport Police arrest two on drug, other charges

Check out these local businesses to finish off your holiday shopping

