BankNewport has announced that it has recently awarded more than $115,000 to 31 local charities that address basic needs, food insecurity, education, children and families, arts and culture and healthy lives.

“Rhode Island is home to a myriad of organizations dedicated to providing essential services to our communities, particularly for those facing the greatest challenges,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. “BankNewport takes great pride in its commitment to championing these organizations and their invaluable contributions.”

The latest round of grants were made as part of BankNewport’s All In Giving program.

The recipients are:

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.