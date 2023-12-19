BankNewport has announced that it has recently awarded more than $115,000 to 31 local charities that address basic needs, food insecurity, education, children and families, arts and culture and healthy lives.
“Rhode Island is home to a myriad of organizations dedicated to providing essential services to our communities, particularly for those facing the greatest challenges,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. “BankNewport takes great pride in its commitment to championing these organizations and their invaluable contributions.”
The latest round of grants were made as part of BankNewport’s All In Giving program.
The recipients are:
- Amenity Aid – Addressing Hygiene Poverty in Rhode Island.
- Art Connection RI – Connecting Lives with Art program.
- Boys & Girls Club of Northern RI – Healthy Habits program to address food insecurity.
- Boys Town New England – Family Home Residential Program.
- Bristol Middle Passage Port Marker Project – Bristol Middle Passage Memorial Sculpture Fund.
- Child & Family Services – Supportive Housing Program.
- Comprehensive Community Action Program – Technology for Learn to Earn Youth Skills Center
- Crossroads Rhode Island – Essential Services for Individuals and Families Experiencing Homelessness.
- DaVinci Center for Community Progress – Generations United program.
- Eastern RI Conservation District – Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm program
- Elmwood Avenue Church of God – Refugee Relief Program.
- Family Service of RI – Residential Treatment Home.
- FirstWorks – Expandarts education programming for under-resourced students in Providence, Pawtucket, and Newport.
- Friends of Newport Skate Park – Donation to build a new skatepark in the North End of Newport.
- Hasbro Children’s Hospital – Expand Food is Medicine program for food insecure patients.
- John Clark Nursing & Retirement Center – Outdoor programming/courtyard pergola project.
- Lucy’s Hearth – Therapeutic/sensory program for children experiencing homelessness.
- MAE Organization for the Homeless – Basic Life Needs Program.
- McAuley Ministries – Healthy Meals and Food Pantry Program.
- Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project – Newport Middle Passage Memorial, a UNESCO Site of Memory.
- Providence Promise – Financial Literacy and Empowerment activities.
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank – Hunger Relief for Low-Income Individuals and Families.
- RI Hospitality Education Foundation – Student Career Summit.
- Sojourner House – Campaign for new building on Westminster Street, Providence.
- St. John’s Lodge Food Bank – Fresh food initiative for the Portsmouth Emergency Food Bank.
- Proactive holiday donations distributed to six organizations, Corliss Institute, General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Rhode Island (veterans project), Good Neighbors, J. Arthur Trudeau Center, Turning Around Ministries, and West End Community Center, toprovide hope and help this holiday season.
