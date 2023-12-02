A barracks investigation into receiving stolen goods led to the arrests of two Tiverton men, Rhode Island State Police shared on Sunday. Troopers arrested Clayton Manchester, 43, of Tiverton, at 10:06 am on charges of larceny of more than $10,000 and conspiracy to receive stolen goods, state police said.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police Log – Rhode Island State Police Wickford Barracks

At 10:06 AM, Troopers arrested Clayton Manchester, age 43, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, for 1.) Larceny — Excess of $10,000.00 and 2.) Conspiracy to Receive Stolen Goods. This arrest was the result of a barracks investigation by Trooper Fraser and a subsequent residence check. Manchester was transported to Wickford Barracks, processed and arraigned by a Justice of the Peace.

At 10:06 AM, Troopers arrested Grant Manchester, age 39, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, for 1.) Receiving Stolen Goods Greater than $10,000.00 and 2.) Conspiracy. This arrest was the result of a barracks investigation by Trooper Fraser and a subsequent residence check. Manchester was transported to Wickford Barracks, processed and arraigned by a Justice of the Peace.

At 12:41 AM, Troopers arrested Bobbie Williams, age 43, of Warwick, RI, for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor/ Drugs 1st offense- B.A.C. Unknown and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South at Exit 27 in the City of Warwick. Williams was transported to the Wickford Barracks where he was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.

At 2:55 AM, Troopers arrested Sabrina Severino, age 32, of Newport, RI, for an active Second Division District Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the original charge of Driving with a Suspended License originating out of the Portsmouth Police Department. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 South in the City of Warwick. Severino was transported to Kent County hospital for treatment and later transported to the Wickford Barracks where she was processed and later transported to the Adult Correctional Institution- Women’s Intake Center.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.