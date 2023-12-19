The Newport Police Department arrested two people on Monday, including a Fall River woman on a drug charge and a Newport man on charges of littering, drinking in public, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Miriana Goncalves, 22, of Fall River, was arrested on conspiracy to violate a controlled substance law. Goncalves was charged after a 12:58 p.m. incident. No further details were immediately available.

Gregory Moniz, 28, of Newport, was arrested on charges of littering, possession of an open alcohol container in public, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. The charges stem from a 3 p.m. incident. Police said Moniz was taken into custody on those charges.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.