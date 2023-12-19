We regret to share that Terrence “Terry” Finn of East Bridgewater, MA passed away on December 13, 2023 at the age of 84.

Terry was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Betty” Finn (Crowley) to whom he was married for 30 years. He was previously married to Jacqueline Ferrarese (Maynard) with whom he shared four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Born on May 10, 1939 to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Finn (Vars), Terry was raised in Newport, RI and graduated from Rogers High School in 1957. Despite his quiet demeanor, Terry was known for having an adventurous spirit growing up and his family was often regaled with stories of the many hijinks he got into with his brother Bill.

In 1964 Terry moved to East Bridgewater with his wife Jackie where they raised their four children. He worked as a Display/Facilities Manager at Sears for 35 years, and later as a bartender at the Standish Grille in East Bridgewater for 13 years. He held fond memories of his time at both places and the friends that he made there.

In his free time, Terry was a proud member of the East Bridgewater Lions Club where he served as King Lion in 1989. He enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, watching the New England Patriots, playing fantasy football, and studying WWII history. He was a self-taught craftsman and loved working with his hands. He also enjoyed traveling and spent time in Peru, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, California, and Utah. Some of his favorite memories were from his annual trips to Aruba with his wife Betty and their friends.

Terry is predeceased by his parents, his siblings William Finn of Beaumont, CA and Sharon Pelletier of Portsmouth, RI, his former wife Jacqueline Ferrarese (Maynard) of Kingston, MA, and his grandchildren, Adina Manganiello and Emma Finn.

He is survived by his wife Betty as well as his siblings Thomas Finn and his wife Phyllis of Newport, RI, Kathy Hedin and her husband Jim of Newport, RI, and Bonnie Finn and her partner John Ledsworth of Middlesex, VT. He was the loving father of Colleen Finn of East Bridgewater, Terrence “Pat” Finn of Rockland, Christine Manganiello and her husband William “Bob” of Plymouth, and Matthew Finn and his wife Jennifer of East Bridgewater. He was a cherished grandpa to Natasha Manganiello-Stearns and her husband Joe, Nadina Martel and her husband Ben, Kelsie Finn, Billy Manganiello, Brian Finn, Hannah Finn, and Carah Finn. He was a great-grandpa to Kyler, Lily, and Dazen Martel and William Stearns. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great friends. He is already sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a celebration of Terry’s life at the Standish Grille on Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 12 – 4 p.m.