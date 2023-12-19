As part of a statewide initiative to provide more affordable broadband internet to the entire state, Newport and other Aquidneck Island communities seek residents’ input on internet connectivity.

The Aquidneck Island Broadband Consortium (AIBC), a partnership between the City of Newport, the Towns of Middletown and Portsmouth, and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, is collaborating with ConnectRI to collect this data as part of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s statewide broadband initiative. The goal of the survey is to help ensure that every resident has access to high-quality internet service and digital literacy resources.

The anonymous survey asks residents about their internet service provider, speed, reliability, cost, and digital literacy. It can be accessed at https://connectri-ricom.hub.arcgis.com/pages/how-you-can-help.

ConnectRI is responsible for allocating federal broadband funding to projects throughout Rhode Island to build a broadband infrastructure that is equitable, reliable, sustainable, and best-in-class by 2027. AIBC is working with ConnectRI to develop a plan to provide residents with affordable and reliable internet.

More from the City of Newport

Newporters Asked: How’s Your Internet Service?

Statewide Broadband Project Seeking Input on Digital Equity

NEWPORT, R.I. (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2023) – In an ongoing effort to bring more affordable broadband service to the Island, the City of Newport and its partners in the Aquidneck Island Broadband Consortium (AIBC) and ConnectRI are encouraging residents to take a short survey that will help ensure that every Newporter has access to high-quality Internet service and digital literacy resources.

The survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, can be found online at https://connectri-ricom.hub.arcgis.com/pages/how-you-can-help or by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/AIBC.

The survey is completely anonymous and questions are optional, unless specified otherwise. Answers will be used to help inform the State’s Digital Equity Plan, which aims to bridge the digital divide and create more equitable and connected communities.

ConnectRI, which is a program of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, is responsible for allocating federal broadband dollars in Rhode Island as it looks to build a best-in-class, resilient, sustainable, and equitable broadband infrastructure across Rhode Island by 2027.

With support from ConnectRI, Newport has been working with the Towns of Middletown and Portsmouth as well as the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to develop a plan to bring affordable and reliable broadband to Aquidneck Island residents through a partnership known as the Aquidneck Island Broadband Consortium.

More information about the State’s effort to ConnectRI and it efforts to ensure all Rhode Islanders have access to affordable high-speed internet in their homes, at their places of employment, can be found online at ConnectRI-RICom.hub.Arcgis.com

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.