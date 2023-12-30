A $28,200 grant from the Champlin Foundation and a $2,000 grant from BankNewport will support the construction of a tractor shed at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm.

The AgInnovation Farm is a student-driven collaboration between the Portsmouth School District and the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD), where participants problem-solve through authentication learning and community collaboration to help them become productive citizens in the community.

According to ERICD, tractor operations are a major part of the growing season operations on a farm, and having a tractor shed on site will allow for more productive use of the machine and protection against the elements for long-term care and maintenance.

In a statement, Sara Churgin, ERICD District Manager, said, “We are thrilled to have funding for our much-needed tractor shed as we always strive to improve and expand our practices to better serve the community and the local school district. Thanks to The Champlin Foundation and BankNewport, the future work at the AgInnovation farm will be even better than ever.”

“At BankNewport, we believe in investing in our community’s future,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO of BankNewport, in a statement. “We’re proud of our continued partnership with the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm. Providing educational opportunities for kids to learn about our food system and sustainable agriculture will strengthen and positively impact their overall development, lifelong wellness and that of our community.” The Bank’s commitment to the program includes prior grants for tractor attachments and the installation of a sun shade at the Farm.

“Rhode Island nonprofits are incredibly creative when it comes to doing more with less,” said Nina Stack, executive director of The Champlin Foundation, in a statement. “It is always impressive to see how many of these small teams are doing essential work, addressing the wellbeing of Rhode Islanders in innovative and impactful ways.” Since 1932, The Champlin Foundation has awarded more than $684 million to fund capital projects for Rhode Island nonprofit organizations. Its nine areas of focus cover Arts & Culture, Conservation & Parks, Education, Healthcare, Historic Preservation & Heritage, Libraries, Social Services, Welfare of Animals, and Youth Services.

