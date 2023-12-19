As online shipping deadlines approach, your options for gift-buying for the holiday season become more limited. Never fear – local businesses are here to answer the call. Here’s an updated list of stores with all kinds of gifts available for last-minute shoppers.

FOR THE HOME

Kristen Coates – Shop curated holiday gifts in the online shop here or in person. 152 Bellevue Avenue, Newport.

Wald & Sea – Shop in person for a variety of holiday gifts. 107 Spring Street, Newport.

Blink Gallery – Shop art that makes your home beautiful here or in person. 89 Thames Street, Newport.

Portugalia Marketplace – Shop decorative housewares and more here. 489 Bedford Street, Fall River, MA.

KITSCH Art Bodega – Shop art and housewares in-store. 94 William Street, Newport.

FOR RELAXATION

Newport Skin Therapy – Shop gift cards for facials and expert skincare. 54 Broadway, Newport.

Zen Den – Shop gift cards for cranio-sacral therapy, yoga, and more. 42A Spring Street, Newport.

Little Bird Wellbeing – Shop holiday gift certificates for massage. 10 Deblois Street, Newport.

The Bodhi Spa – Shop gift cards and book appointments for hydrotherapy and body treatments. 654 Thames Street, Newport.

Spa Fjor at Hotel Viking – Shop spa treatments and special offers here. One Bellevue Avenue, Newport.

The Bit Players – Give the gift of laughter via live improv comedy here. 4 Equality Park Place, Newport.

BOOKS

Charter Books – Shop best-selling titles online here or in person. 8 Broadway, Newport.

Commonwealth Books – Shop for rare books and maps in person. 29 Touro Street, Newport.

Island Books – Find bestsellers, children’s books, and stories about Newport and more. 575 E Main Road, Middletown.

APPAREL

Helly Hansen – Shop for coats, sweaters, accessories, and base layers for kids and adults at the anchor store. 154 Thames Street, Newport.

Bellevue Kids sells specialty clothing and toys, including Newport-related merchandise at two locations, 206 Bellevue Avenue and 1 Bannisters Wharf, Newport.

Harper & Tucker – Shop online here or in-person. 146 Bellevue Avenue, Newport.

Folk Vintage – Shop the coolest styles in person. 221 Spring Street, Newport.

JEWELRY

Duris Studios – Shop local handmade jewelry here or in person. 480 Thames Street, Newport.

Fiercen Designs – Shop locally-made jewelry online here.

Rhode Island Reef – Shop CBD gummies, tincture and other products online here. 492 Thames Street, Newport.

Newport Sweet Shoppe – view the menu here and the call the shop to place an order. 82 William Street, Newport.

Kilwins – Call or shop in person to order. 262 Thames Street, Newport.

Anchor Toffee – Shop online here or at their Bowen’s Wharf store. 8 Bowen’s Wharf, Newport.

COFFEE AND TEA

Empire Tea & Coffee – Shop coffee beans, loose-leaf tea, and gift cards here or 22 Broadway or 112 William Street locations in Newport.

Nitrobar – Shop beanies, hoodies and more cool merch and gift cards here.

Spice & Tea Exchange – shop online here or in person at 192 Thames Street, Newport.

Grafik Coffee Shop – The region’s newest coffee shop has seasonal products, gift cards, and more. 2005 E. Main Road, Portsmouth.

WINE AND SPIRITS

Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing– Shop online here. 909 East Main Road, Middletown.

The Point Wine & Spirits – Shop online here for pick-up or delivery. 3 Thames St, Newport.

Rejects Brewing Co – Shop merch and online gift certificates here or in person. 125 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown.

Ragged Island Brewing – The island’s largest brewer has beer-to-go and fun merch. 54 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth.