In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will operate all fixed-route bus services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, December 25, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024.

RIPTA Offices

All RIPTA offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Flex Service

Flex Services will not be available on either holiday.

RIde Paratransit Program

The RIde Program will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, December 25, 2023 and Monday, January 1, 2024. The RIde reservation line will not be staffed on either holiday; however passengers can leave a detailed voicemail message to reserve trips for the next day.

The RIde program does not provide standing order trips (recurring service) on RIPTA holidays. If you need a ride on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, please call the RIde reservation line (401-461-9760) before the respective dates to schedule a trip for the holiday.

For more information on schedules or other RIPTA services, please call 401-781-9400 or visit RIPTA.com.