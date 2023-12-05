The City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth are among 14 Rhode Island municipalities that will share $5.9 million in federal funds for housing and community development grants.

The money will allow the City of Newport to install a water fountain and electrical services for lighting at the North End Basketball Park, complete the Newport Housing Authority’s Broadband Project to provide Wi-Fi access to all housing residents and support the Washington Square Services Corporation’s management of the McKinney Cooperative Shelter program. Newport will receive a total of $693,930.

The Town of Middletown will receive $682,917 to build a three-story addition to the West House II senior affordable housing development and to purchase and install an outdoor events pavilion for the Middletown Senior Center. Additionally, Middletown is awarded $10,890 for Looking Upwards to conduct much-needed upgrades for two group homes occupied by adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Middletown is also awarded $35,000 for East Bay CAP dental supplies and services. Finally, Middletown is awarded $50,000 to support operations at Lucy’s Hearth, a family shelter.

The Town of Portsmouth was awarded $750,000 over two program years in support of the Ade Bethune House towards the first phase of a planned affordable 54-unit senior housing building project that will eventually include a playground and adaptive reuse of another smaller older building.

Other cities and towns receiving grants include Central Falls, Coventry, Cumberland, Smithfield, North Kingstown, North Providence, Smithfield, South Kingstown, and Westerly. The funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

“The quality of the applications received underscores the dedication Rhode Island cities and towns have to enhancing the quality of life and strengthening the housing opportunities for their residents,” said Governor Dan McKee.

“It is our hope that this set of investments will position these Rhode Island communities to foster vibrant neighborhoods, develop and preserve needed housing, and promote economic growth,” said Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.