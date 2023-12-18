Newport Police arrested 66-year-old Daniel Elliot, whose address was withheld, on Sunday night for domestic disorderly conduct and simple assault/battery, according to the department’s arrest report.

Elliott’s arrest was the third domestic-related arrest of the weekend for Newport Police. Police arrested 49-year-old Brian Haynes of Newport at 2302 on Saturday for domestic disorderly conduct and domestic simple assault/battery, third offense. Police aarrested 38-year-old Jaime Rodriguez Zaldana of Newport at 1120 on Sunday for domestic simple assault/battery and domestic disorderly conduct.

On Friday, police arrested 33-year-old Robert Brown of Providence on a warrant.

On Saturday, 63-year-old Lemar Brown of Newport was arrested at 2040 for disorderly conduct.

All the arrests were made between 0042 on Saturday and 2215 on Sunday.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

