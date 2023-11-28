This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Morning. Today is Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

⏱️ When Carpionato Group purchased the former Newport Grand property nearly six years ago, there was excitement at what the developer promised would be an intriguing mixed-use development. Six years later, the old casino building sits as a decaying monument to unrealized expectations. Six years later, casino site’s redevelopment remains stalled.

👉 A 31-acre waterfront parcel on the Sakonnet River in Little Compton is being offered for sale for the first time in five generations. It can be yours for $7.3 million.

🗞️ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here – Nothing was half-baked about this ‘thank you’.

🎄 Make your way to Bowen’s Wharf on Saturday for a day of caroling, holiday shopping, and family fun as they host their 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting. The festivities begin around 12:30 pm and the tree lighting will take place at 6 pm. Join The Fun

🛹 The fine work that The Friends of Newport Skatepark have been doing has caught the eye of Skateboarding.com – Newport, Rhode Island, Is Nearly Ready To Break Ground on a New Skatepark

Today: A slight chance of rain showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Nov. 28, 4:00 PM until Nov. 29, 1:00 AM

Today: W wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of rain showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:05 am & 8:28 pm | Low tide at 12:47 am & 2:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.4 days, 100% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Parlor Newport: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at 8 pm

Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm

Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 9 am, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Middletown: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport: Tree Commission at 6 pm

Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

