SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock had 25 points in Bryant’s 108-74 victory against Springfield (Mass.) on Monday night.

Gross-Bullock also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4). Tyler Brelsford scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Earl Timberlake was 6 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Pride were led by Gary Bess, who recorded 15 points. Nick Bray also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.