Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 24 through 7 am on Monday, November 27.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:55 am on Friday, November 24, Officer Ducker took into custody Joel Ortiz, age 18, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Obstructing Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Threats.

At 12:15 am on Saturday, November 25, Sgt. Horn arrested Jerrell Perry, age 26, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct.

At 12:15 am on Saturday, November 25, Sgt. Horn arrested Raysawn Spates, age 28, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly conduct.

At 7:50 am on Saturday, November 25, Officer Anderson took into custody Michael Fox, age 37, whose address was withheld, on the following charge – Violation – No Contact Order.

At 10:56 am on Saturday, November 25, CPO Scott summoned/cited Steven Cox, age 64, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container in Public.

DISPATCH LOG