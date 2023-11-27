311 brings their hybrid alternative sound and good vibes to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, February 15th for a 7:30pm show.

Tickets to see one of the longest-running original lineups in Rock go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, December 2nd, subject to availability.

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/DJ), and P-Nut (bass).

The group mixes Rock, Rap, Reggae & Funk into their own unique, hybrid sound, and 32 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

311 has released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVDs and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S. Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart – and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio Chart – including three #1 singles: “Down”, “Love Song” and “Don’t Tread On Me” – along with “Amber”, “All Mixed Up”, “Come Original”, “Creatures (For A While)”, “Hey You” and “Sunset in July”.

