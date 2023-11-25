2022 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade. Photo Credit: David Hansen for Discover Newport
Finally after a three-year hiatus due to COVID and weather cancellations the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set sail last Friday, November 24th, 2023. Spectators viewed the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigated Newport Harbor.
With over 30 vessels in the parade, all competing for a first-place win, the judges awarded the following:
Best Decorated Sailboat/Commercial was awarded to: Sail Newport
Best Decorated Sailboat/Recreational was awarded to: Arigato
Best Decorated Powerboat/Commercial was awarded to: Amazing Grace
Best Decorated Powerboat/Recreational was awarded to: Cirque
Best Decorated Fishing Boat was awarded to: Amelia May
The most entertaining category, The Tim Mills Team Spirit Award went to: The Newport Fire Boat
Thanks to all the many participating vessels in the parade this year, and to our sponsors, Oldport Marine, The Newport Yacht Club and Discover Newport
