Finally after a three-year hiatus due to COVID and weather cancellations the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set sail last Friday, November 24th, 2023. Spectators viewed the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigated Newport Harbor.

With over 30 vessels in the parade, all competing for a first-place win, the judges awarded the following:

Best Decorated Sailboat/Commercial was awarded to: Sail Newport

Best Decorated Sailboat/Recreational was awarded to: Arigato

Best Decorated Powerboat/Commercial was awarded to: Amazing Grace

Best Decorated Powerboat/Recreational was awarded to: Cirque

Best Decorated Fishing Boat was awarded to: Amelia May

The most entertaining category, The Tim Mills Team Spirit Award went to: The Newport Fire Boat

Thanks to all the many participating vessels in the parade this year, and to our sponsors, Oldport Marine, The Newport Yacht Club and Discover Newport

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!