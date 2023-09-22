Toad The Wet Sprocket (Photo: Chris Orwig)

👉 The City of Newport and BCM Realty Partners is inviting the community for a public discussion regarding the residential conversion of the Coggeshall Elementary School.

⚠️ RIDOH and RIDEM are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth, due to blue-green algae blooms.

🆕 Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of Middletown schools.

🚰 Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

🍷 On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more. Get the full weekend rundown here.

🎶 We’ve got everything from punk to bluegrass this week in “Six Picks,” our weekly column of the best in local music.

🎸 Toad the Wet Sprocket takes the stage at The JPT tonight. Read our interview with bassist Dean Dinning before you head to the show.

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/12bM1CqHoBY?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

  • Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

  • Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 6:43 pm | 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 1:15 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 6:12 am & 7:32 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 41% lighting.

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport

On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on September 22, 1962.

Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030

A group of 25 state governors that make up the U.S. Climate Alliance and the Biden administration announced a pledge Thursday to quadruple the number of heat pumps in U.S. homes by 2030, from 4.7 million to 20 million.

‘Six Picks’ Music: The Best in local music this weekend (Sept. 22-24)

Intention Fest, bluegrass and Van Morrison

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Public meeting to be held on the residential conversion of The Coggeshall School

Residents and community invited to learn more about planned residential conversion.

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth

Due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms

In a first, Massachusetts to ban purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies

Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

Jets look to end a 14-game skid vs. the winless Patriots and move to 2-0 in the AFC East

Robert Saleh was an assistant in Jacksonville the previous time the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson was a sophomore in high school.

Adoptable Dog: Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses

Monty, a 4-year-old male pup, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Georgia Fortunato named interim superintendent of Middletown Public Schools

Experienced educator and talented leader Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of the #MiddletownRI schools.

Newport police reports for September 20 – 21

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 20 through 7 am on Thursday, September 21.

Obituary: Rosemary Frances Carroll

October 15, 1935 – September 15, 2023

Obituary: Pauline M. Gelinas

June 15, 1932 – September 13, 2023

Obituary: Anne Wister Garnett Boenning

November 27, 1925 – September 8, 2023

Obituary: Mary D. Elshant

August 28, 1926 – September 14, 2023

