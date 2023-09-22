Friday, September 22 | Reading Time: 6 minutes
Good Morning,
👉 The City of Newport and BCM Realty Partners is inviting the community for a public discussion regarding the residential conversion of the Coggeshall Elementary School.
⚠️ RIDOH and RIDEM are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth, due to blue-green algae blooms.
🆕 Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of Middletown schools.
🚰 Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.
🍷 On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more. Get the full weekend rundown here.
- The Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary has been rescheduled to October 7 – 8, due to weather.
- The Cemetery Walking Tour with Trudy and Lew Keen has been rescheduled to September 30, due to weather.
🎶 We’ve got everything from punk to bluegrass this week in “Six Picks,” our weekly column of the best in local music.
🎸 Toad the Wet Sprocket takes the stage at The JPT tonight. Read our interview with bassist Dean Dinning before you head to the show.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 23, 8:00 AM until Sept. 24, 8:00 AM
- Today: NE wind 5 to 10 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: ENE wind 7 to 9 kt. A slight chance of rain after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 6:43 pm | 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 1:15 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 6:12 am & 7:32 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 41% lighting.
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Mount Vernon House
- 5:30 pm to 8 pm: Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Growing Together
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Newport Wine & Food Dinner at Cara
- 6 pm: Pennfield Family Movie Night at The Pennfield School
- 7 pm: Women Folk in Concert at Common Fence Point Arts & Wellness Community Center
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- CFP Arts & Wellness Community Center: Mary Pierce, Margi Gianquinto and Kat Wallace- Women Folk in Concert at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Toad The Wet Sprocket live at 8 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Dean Petrella at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 22 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport
President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on September 22, 1962.
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
A group of 25 state governors that make up the U.S. Climate Alliance and the Biden administration announced a pledge Thursday to quadruple the number of heat pumps in U.S. homes by 2030, from 4.7 million to 20 million.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The Best in local music this weekend (Sept. 22-24)
Intention Fest, bluegrass and Van Morrison
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Public meeting to be held on the residential conversion of The Coggeshall School
Residents and community invited to learn more about planned residential conversion.
RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth
Due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms
In a first, Massachusetts to ban purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies
Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.
Jets look to end a 14-game skid vs. the winless Patriots and move to 2-0 in the AFC East
Robert Saleh was an assistant in Jacksonville the previous time the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson was a sophomore in high school.
Adoptable Dog: Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses
Monty, a 4-year-old male pup, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
Georgia Fortunato named interim superintendent of Middletown Public Schools
Experienced educator and talented leader Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of the #MiddletownRI schools.
Newport police reports for September 20 – 21
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 20 through 7 am on Thursday, September 21.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
Obituary: Rosemary Frances Carroll
October 15, 1935 – September 15, 2023
Obituary: Pauline M. Gelinas
June 15, 1932 – September 13, 2023
Obituary: Anne Wister Garnett Boenning
November 27, 1925 – September 8, 2023
Obituary: Mary D. Elshant
August 28, 1926 – September 14, 2023
