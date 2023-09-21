Anne Wister Garnett Boenning, 99, of Jamestown, RI and formerly of Philadelphia and Gladwyne, PA, died on September 8, 2023, surrounded by family. Born November 27,1923 in Philadelphia, to her late parents Caroline Barclay and Muscoe Russell Hunter Garnett, she was raised in Greenwich, CT where she attended Greenwich Academy and for a short time lived in California and Nevada before returning to Chestnut Hill (Philadelphia) and graduating from Springside School in 1941. She was a debutante and was to have a dinner before The Assemblies but like many parties it was cancelled because of the war.

Like her grandmother, mother and brothers, Anne spent summers starting 1925 in Jamestown, RI before permanently moving there in 2021.

During World War II, she was an American Red Cross nurse’s aide at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and later a member of the Women’s Committee of Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, where she also volunteered as a nurses’ aide. In her early years, Anne modeled for local Philadelphia department stores.

She married H. Dickson (Dick) S. Boenning in 1946, after he returned from service in the U.S. Army in North Africa and Italy. They were married 65 years and had three sons – Dick, Evan, and David.

Anne was a life member of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter II, Philadelphia, responsible for Lemon Hill Mansion. She was on the Board of Managers, an officer and co-Chair of The Antiquarian Committee. She was a past member, officer and Board member of The Acorn Club, member and past President of the Wissahickon Garden Club and was recognized for her 70 years of service by the Garden Club of America. In Jamestown, she was a member of The Dumplings Association, where she loved her daily swims doing the “California Crawl” for more than 60 years. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Conanicut Yacht Club.

Anne lived her life with grace and dignity and will be remembered as loving and devoted to family and friends. Her kindness, support, loyalty, and genuine consideration for others is recognized by young and old alike.

She is survived by her sons Dickson Garnett Boenning (Emily), Jamestown, RI; Evan Foulke Boenning (Nancy), Aspen, CO; and David Ellis Boenning (Newport, RI); grandchildren: Prim Boenning Sawyer (Derek); Anne Boenning Johnston (David); and Stephen Hunter Boenning; and four greatgrandchildren: Alex Sawyer; Evan Sawyer; Catherine Johnston and Alexandra Johnston. Anne was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers, James Mercer Garnett and Stephen Hunter Garnett and half-siblings, Muscoe R. H. Garnett, Jr., and Agnes W. G. Leary.

There will be a private family service in Jamestown with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia at a later date.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12 noon at the Conanicut Yacht Club, 40 Bay View Drive, Jamestown.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Anne’s memory to the Jamestown Fire Department, EMS Division, www.jamestownfd.com/donations.