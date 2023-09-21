Our beloved mother, Pauline M. (Wardlow) Gelinas, of Newport, RI passed away September 13, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Newport on June 15, 1932 to Frank and Caroline (Sullivan) Wardlow. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Theodore “Ted” Gelinas. She is survived by her children: Karen McNulty of Newport, RI, Elizabeth Kennedy of South Yarmouth, MA, Kateri Hovland of Rockford, MN, Cecile Willcox of Enfield, CT, and Theodore “Ted” Gelinas Jr. of Selbyville, DE, her brother Louis B. Wardlow of Sterling, VA, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Pauline was born and raised in Newport’s Fifth Ward and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1950. She spent most of her adult life living on Cape Cod where she and Ted raised a family. Pauline enjoyed attending Catholic mass, many friendships, caring for others, and singing in various choirs and chorales, including the Victrola Society.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Heatherwood Nursing Home for their wonderful care and support for Pauline in her final years. A special thanks to Pauline’s niece Lisa for the help she provided and the time she spent with our mother.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pauline’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.