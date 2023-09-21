Middletown Mary D. Elshant, 97, passed away at home on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Born in Portsmouth, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Mendonca) Elshant.

Mary attended Portsmouth Schools; she went on to graduate from the Thibodeau Business School. She had a long career working for the telephone company, retiring from NYNEX. Mary was a devoted communicant of Jesus Saviour Church and a member of their choir.

Mary leaves her brother Eugene Elshant of Portsmouth and her sister Arleen Silveira of Middletown. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Mary was the sister of the late Virginia Carrellas, George Elshant, and Alfred Elshant.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her funeral will be held Monday, September 25, 2023, at 8:30 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.