Rosemary Frances Carroll

Fascinated with history since her childhood, Dr. Rosemary Carroll grew up in Providence, RI, where she was surrounded by locales important to the birth of American history which became her favorite teaching topic. At the age of five, she moved to Newport, RI, where again, she matured near the arenas of some of our nation’s earliest, most important events. Rosemary was motivated to enter the profession of teaching through the encouragement of her father, Francis Carroll, and the model of her mother, Katherine Graham Carroll, a dedicated public-school principal. Her beloved parents taught her personal integrity and to always do the “right thing.” Over the course of her youth, she pursued studies at Brown University – BA 1957; continued at Wesleyan University – ma 1962; then on to Rutgers University – PhD in history – 1968. She concluded her education in 1983 at the university of Iowa College of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence.

Rosemary had a twinkle in her eye, a delightful dry humor, wide ranging intelligence, and a deeply meaningful faith. As a teacher, she inspired her students and colleagues by example through her excitement about learning, her spirit of fairness, and her high standards of academic discipline.

She was an assistant professor at Notre Dame College, then moved to Iowa and became the Henry and Margaret Haegg distinguished professor of history and chairperson of the history department at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Dr. Carroll was also an affirmative action officer, a pre-law advisor, a faculty representative for the Truman Foundation, the Rhodes Scholarship Trust, and the British Marshall Scholarship. Her wealth of knowledge contributed to innumerable articles in academic journals.

She also focused her time beyond teaching on community projects such as serving on the board of directors for the mental health associates, president of the women’s leadership training institute, and as volunteer legal counsel to help the poor in cedar rapids.

In light of her abundant talents, among many recognitions, Dr. Carroll was honored as the recipient of the Radcliffe-Hickes prize at Brown University, as an Olmstead fellow by the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library, and as reviewer for the National Endowment of the Humanities. She was included in the world’s who’s who of women, who’s who in America, and who’s who in American law.

She was designated as one of the two thousand outstanding scholars of the 20th century. In 2021, she was chosen as the featured honoree for the albert nelson marquis lifetime achievement.

Upon retirement, Rosemary lived in Stuart, Florida, and returned every year to her family home in Middletown, RI. Peacefully, she died at age 87 in Rhode Island on September 15, 2023, following health challenges. She is survived by caring cousins and loving friends. Abundant thanks to those who helped care for Rosemary. Ever the encouraging educator, just a few days ago, Rosemary was urging one of her nurse’s aides, whom she felt had special talent and steadfast empathy, to pursue further education so she could reach even more patients who would benefit from her exceptional care.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 27th in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Friends will be received from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 909 W. Main Rd., Middletown, RI, where rosemary was a founding member.

For online condolences and direction, please see www.memorialfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, with gratitude, donations are being received for Lucy’s Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842. Lucy’s hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter serving children and families. Their primary goal is to foster independence and to help residents learn life skills to prevent future homelessness.