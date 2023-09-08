This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Friday, September 8, 2023

Good Morning!

🎨 A solo exhibition of new work of Afrofuturism and beyond by Algernon Miller opens today at the Jamestown Arts Center. Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller, which runs through October 28, is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023. Read More

🇸🇾 Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston. Read More

👉 On tap this weekend → 9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more! Get the full rundown

🚲 Bike Newport invites all to attend The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll on Saturday, a rare opportunity to bike, walk or run along scenic Park Ave and The Hummocks in Portsmouth without any cars on the road. Read More

🇮🇪 Irish Folk band The High Kings bring their latest tour, The Road Not Taken, to The JPT on Saturday night. Read More

Watch Below – The Streets of Kinsale by The High Kings

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 9 kt. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 7:07 pm | 12 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:10 am & 3:50 pm | Low tide at 8:20 am & 10:59 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.1 days, 40% lighting.

Things To Do

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 10 am

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution

Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess

9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!

College Football: Salve Regina 29, Framingham State 0

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston.

The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip sold as the One Chip Challenge and popularized as a dare on social media is pulling the product after the family of a Massachusetts teenager blamed the stunt for his recent death.

Tom Brady left an imprint on the New England Patriots that hasn’t faded.

December 13, 1949 – September 03, 2023

Slices by Mother, wine by Pizza Wine and 10% off Utility on Monday, September 11, 6-8pm

There was no worm waiting for the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club team when they arrived at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court promptly at 9 am on Wednesday morning.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, September 6, through 7 am on Thursday, September 7.

March 21, 1925 – August 18, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

