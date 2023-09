BOSTON (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston.

During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration.

The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek that started in Boston and ends Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Stops are also planned for Philadelphia; Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Detroit; Chicago; Atlanta; New Orleans; the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis; the Texas cities of Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso; and the California cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

On Thursday, the puppet stopped in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and interacted with performers in lion dance costumes.

As the puppet walked with its puppeteers, it was accompanied by drummers and musicians and a large crowd ended up following it to the Chinatown gate.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, stands in front of a mural with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by a crowd, including musicians, left, while walking with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is followed by a crowd while walking with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is followed by a crowd while walking with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by a performer in a lion dance costume, right, near the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) A young performer strikes a pose during a visit by Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, not shown, near a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by performers in lion dance costumes in front of a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by dancers from the New England Bhangra Club near an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is followed by a crowd while walking with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is greeted by a crowd, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, walks with the assistance of puppeteers near a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by performers in lion dance costumes in front of a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is greeted by a crowd, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)