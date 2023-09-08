29-0 decision against visiting Framingham State University in the Seahawks’ home opener. The Seahawk ‘D’ had four interceptions with two from senior Avery Arno (Belmont, Mass.) and one each from senior Jack Zingaro (Newtown, Conn.) and junior Nick Bostrom (Norwell, Mass.).

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Salve Regina 29, Framingham State 0

Records: Salve Regina (2-0), Framingham State (0-1)

All-Time Series: Salve Regina wins for the second time in the all-time series (2-3). Twice the teams met in postseason action (2012, 2016). The Seahawks have won the first and only meeting thus far in Newport (previous hosting venue was at Gaudet Field in Middletown – 2011, 2016).

SUMMARY:

1st | 10:35 | SRU – Ryan Janz 1 yd run (Chris DiBella kick ), 4 plays, 21 yards, TOP 2:33 | Salve Regina 7, Framingham State 0

1st | 01:03 | SRU – Josh Letellier 33 yd pass from Jake Stack (Chris DiBella kick ) 4 plays, 67 yards, TOP 1:46 | Salve Regina 14, Framingham State 0

2nd | 13:47 | SRU – Chris DiBella 36 yd field goal 2 plays, 1 yards, TOP 1:09 | Salve Regina 17, Framingham State 0

3rd | 07:43 | SRU – Justan Luzzi 9 yd run (Chris DiBella kick ), 8 plays, 44 yards, TOP 4:15 | Salve Regina 24, Framingham State 0

4th | 11:27 | SRU – Marc Promutico 2 yd safety | Salve Regina 26, Framingham State 0

4th | 00:40 | SRU – Chris DiBella 41 yd field goal 4 plays, 11 yards, TOP 3:07 | Salve Regina 29, Framingham State 0

NOTEWORTHY:

Brian Johnson punted six times for 252 yards (42.0 avg/p) and stuck three inside the 20 including twice inside the 3-yard line.

Josh Letellier led the receiving corps with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Justan Luzzi had the most carries (14) for the Seahawks and netted 76 yards on the ground while punching it into the endzone once.

Jake Stack complete nine of 16 passes for 101 yards and a TD connection with Letellier.

Chris DiBella made all three PAT tries and was successful on two of three field goal attempts (36, 41, while missing a 44-yarder).

Nick Bostrom now has three picks on the season.

After DiBella’s punt pinned the Rams at their own 3-yard line, Marc Promutico sacked the QB in the endzone for a two-point safety.

Rams had 1st-and-goal at the Seahawk nine-yard line before the Salve Regina defense pushed Framingham State back 15 yards and got a turnover on downs in the middle of the fourth quarter.

ON THE HORIZON:

The Seahawks host the University of Rochester at Toppa Field on Saturday, September 16, at 12 p.m.Seahawks blank the Rams in home opener