Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, September 6, through 7 am on Thursday, September 7.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 2:25 am on Wednesday, September 6, Officer McCabe arrested Everett Johnson, age 46, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.

At 10:20 pm on Wednesday, September 6, Officer Ducker arrested Richard Budlong, age 26, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Possession Of Firearms By Certain Persons Prohibited, Large Capacity Feeding Devices Prohibited, Carrying A Weapon While Intoxicated, Polymer/Ghost Gun Prohibited, and Liceane Or Permit To Carry Concealed Pistol Or Revolver.

DISPATCH LOG