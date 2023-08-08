Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 8. Today’s newsletter is 1,348 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

⚾ Monday night’s NECBL Championship Game in Bristol, Connecticut, between the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues was postponed due to inclement weather. Game two will now be played this evening in Bristol at 6:30 PM. The Gulls lead the series 1-0 and can take home the Fay Vincent Cup with a win! Game three would be on Wednesday, August 9, at Cardines Field at 6:35 pm, if necessary.

🏫 Newport City Council and Newport School Committee met last night in a joint special workshop to discuss the Rogers High School construction project. WPRI with a report – City leaders: Newport high school replacement project millions over budget

🔥 The Department of Environmental Management has announced that depending on weather and wind conditions, it plans to conduct low-severity prescribed burns on state lands on Prudence Island and in Exeter and Coventry ahead of DEM’s Forest Fire Program’s fall-prescribed fire season.

🎥 The Cult Classic Collection series continues at The JPT this evening with a 30th-anniversary screening of Dazed & Confused. The All-Star Stars will provide live music before the film.

🦈 Save The Dates: After two sold-out Jaws Summer Party events in July, What’sUpNewp & The JPT are partnering to host another Jaws Summer Party on August 31. The event will once again include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and a screening of Jaws!

🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert worked incredibly hard covering the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. If you haven’t done so already, check out some of their coverage below.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 13 to 16 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 am and between 10am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:40 am & 2:14 pm | Low tide at 6:53 am & 9:16 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.7 days, 55% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm

Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution

Thursday, August 10: American Star

Thursday, August 17: American Star

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that depending on weather and wind conditions, it plans on conducting low-severity prescribed burns on state lands on Prudence Island and in Exeter and Coventry later this month ahead of DEM’s Forest Fire Program’s fall-prescribed fire season.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Pablo Reyes hit a walkoff grand slam to break a ninth-inning tie — his third hit of the night — and the Boston Red Sox recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.

Do you hate seeing trash along Rhode Island’s shorelines? Join Save The Bay in the fight against litter as a cleanup leader!

Community Bank to Collect New Socks for Six Shelters throughout Rhode Island

An exhibition illustrating Newport’s deep connections with China from the 18th century through the Gilded Age will open September 1 at historic Rosecliff.

Event will include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and a screening of Jaws!

