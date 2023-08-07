Overview: Save The Bay has announced a series of Beach Captain training to teach reliable, responsible volunteers the safety and data collection protocols needed to lead an International Coastal Cleanup in Rhode Island this fall.

If donning a pair of gloves and a trash grabber and guiding volunteers through a coastal cleanup sounds enticing, then becoming a Beach Captain might be in your future! Save The Bay has announced a series of Beach Captain training to teach reliable, responsible volunteers the safety and data collection protocols needed to lead an International Coastal Cleanup in Rhode Island this fall.

Each year, Save The Bay coordinates the state of Rhode Island’s participation in the International Coastal Cleanup, a global effort that the Ocean Conservancy coordinates. From September-November, cleanup volunteers collect both debris and data to reduce litter in—and increase anti-litter advocacy for—oceans and waterways.

“Last year, more than 2,000 International Coastal Cleanup volunteers collected 22,645 pounds of trash from Rhode Island shorelines,” said Save The Bay Volunteer and Internship Manager July Lewis. “Those kinds of results would not be possible without a team of Beach Captains leading cleanups all around Narragansett Bay throughout the ICC season.”

“Becoming an ICC Beach Captain is something anyone can do,” said Lewis. “And we make it easy by providing the required training and supplies, and supporting our Captains by offering pre-planned cleanups to lead. We can also work with Captains to plan a cleanup at a site of their choosing!”

Interested future Beach Captains can attend one of the several 90-minute Beach Captain trainings taking place on Zoom in the coming weeks:

• Thursday, August 10 • 7-8:30 p.m.

• Saturday, August 12 • 9-10:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, August 22 • 7-8:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, September 12 • 7-8:30 p.m.



More information about registering for a Beach Captain training—and participating in the International Coastal Cleanup—is available on Save The Bay’s Volunteer Portal at volunteer.savebay.org/ international-coastal-cleanup .