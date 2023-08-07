As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport is pleased to announce its “Kind Heart Warm Soles” campaign. From August 7th through September 1st, BankNewport customers and the public are invited to help meet one of the most urgent needs of community organizations that provide services to underserved populations by donating pairs of new socks for children and adults at any of BankNewport’s 18 branch locations around Rhode Island.

At the end of the collection, the items will be delivered to Conexion Latina in Newport, Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket, Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown, Mae Organization for the Homeless in Cranston, as well as Crossroads Rhode Island and the RI Coalition for the Homeless in Providence.

BankNewport employees kick-off the “Kind Heart Warm Soles” campaign with donations of their own.



“BankNewport has long been committed to creating a positive impact in the communities in which we do business, and through our ‘Kind Heart’ campaigns, we are able to involve our customers, who have answered the call each year,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “We are looking forward to another successful drive to support those most in need.”

Since 2016, BankNewport’s “Kind Heart” campaigns have resulted in the donation of thousands of items, including socks, bedding, and personal care items to community organizations that support underserved populations throughout Rhode Island.