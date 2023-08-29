This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
⚓ On this day in 1778, the First Rhode Island Infantry regiment defeated three assaults by British Troops at the Battle of Rhode Island. The First Rhode Island Infantry regiment was the first all-black unit in the United States.
⚓ At 10:30 am today, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will join students and representatives of Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project in Providence to celebrate $300,000 in federal funds to support and expand free music education and mentoring services for students from urban communities in Rhode Island. Read More
⚓ At noon today, U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join CODAC Behavioral Healthcare at CODAC Newport to help amplify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) One Pill Can Kill Fentanyl Awareness Campaign and help spread life-saving information. Read More
⚓ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:30 pm on Monday, 6,052 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.
That’s approximately a 1.6% voter turnout thus far. 3,056 have voted by mail ballot and 2,996 by early in-person voting – including 1,298 in Newport County – 308 total votes in Newport, 293 in Portsmouth, 244 in Middletown, 212 in Jamestown, 167 in Tiverton, and 74 in Little Compton.
View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Rip Current Statement in effect from August 29, 06:00 AM EDT until August 29, 06:00 PM EDT
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Patchy dense fog before noon, then patchy dense fog after 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E around 6 kt in the morning. Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Patchy dense fog before noon, then Patchy dense fog after 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 6:47 am & 7:15 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 12:21 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
- What’s Up in Newport this week: Aug. 28 – Sept. 4
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: School Committee at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution
- Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess
- Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
- Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 25 – 27
- Obituary: Guy E. Weston
- Letter: Just build the school
- Zach Bryan bringing ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in 2024
- Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 24
The Latest
Newport Classical to host free community concerts at Miantonomi Memorial Park and Newport Craft Brewing
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
What Sold? Here’s a look at some recent home sales in Newport County
Comic – Sour Grapes: Funnel
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 28 – 29
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
Jose Altuve hits 2-run HR to complete 1st cycle of his career, Astros crush Red Sox 13-5
Concert Photos: Rhode Island Folk Festival hits the right notes on a beautiful day in Riverside
Senator Whitehouse to celebrate funding to support Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project
New women’s pro hockey league provides sneak peak on its 6 markets: 3 in U.S. and 3 in Canada
Waterfront Block Island cottage sells for $3.3 million
Zach Bryan bringing ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in 2024
Senator DiPalma honored with Tides Family Services ‘Humanitarian Award’
Obituary: Guy E. Weston
Gerry Goldstein: Portrait of a ‘problem’ that endures
Waterfront home in South Kingstown sells for $2.8 million
What’s Up in Newport this week: Aug. 28 – Sept. 4
Senator Reed & CODAC Newport teaming up to help amplify public awareness about the dangers of counterfeit pills
Meet Bruno, a stunning boy, with floofy fur to pet, and lots of kisses to give
Portsmouth Historical Society to host Family Fun Day on Sept. 10
Further Reading
- NY congregation can evict tenants of historic Touro Synagogue, Rhode Island judge rules (Jewish Telegraphic Agency)
- NUWC Division Newport engineer designs fin control method that could have military, commercial applications (NUWC)
- Ocean State Oysters Feature ‘Perfect Flavor and Body’ (ecoRI News)