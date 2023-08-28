Today, Zach Bryan announces his 2024 North American run, The Quittin Time Tour. The news comes just days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, available HERE via Warner Records. Fans can register for presale access HERE, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8.

Bryan’s 2024 tour will take place in stadiums and major arenas across North America, kicking off in Chicago with two shows at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before heading out coast to coast with stops at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, and Minneapolis. The tour will conclude in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma with two shows at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14. The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

The 27-year-old has built a hard-won reputation as an in-concert force of nature, second to none, as evidenced by anyone who attended shows from his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour which wraps in Kansas City at the end of the month. All shows sold out instantly several months in advance, and he set new attendance records at several venues along the way. 

The new 16-track body of work explores the Grammy-nominated singer’s southern states roots that combine a litany of varied musical and literary influences that might be best described as “Zach Bryan music.” Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, the self-titled album features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart directly to his ever-growing global fanbase. Zach Bryan boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.

Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour 2024 Dates:

Support Acts:

* The Middle East

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Turnpike Troubadours

Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

Matt Maeson

Levi Turner

Italics indicate Live Nation date

March 06          Chicago, IL                   United Center *^

March 07          Chicago, IL                   United Center *^

March 09          Pittsburgh, PA               PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10          Buffalo, NY                   KeyBank Center *^

March 12          State College, PA          Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14          Newark, NJ                   Prudential Center *^

March 15          Newark, NJ                   Prudential Center *^

March 17          Toronto, ON                  Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18          Toronto, ON                  Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20          Milwaukee, WI              Fiserv Forum *^

March 22          Birmingham, AL            Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25          Washington, D.C.          Capital One Arena *^

March 27          Brooklyn, NY                 Barclays Center *^

March 28          Brooklyn, NY                 Barclays Center *^

April 26             Des Moines, IA             Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29             Omaha, NE                   CHI Health Center *^

May 02             St. Louis, MO                Enterprise Center *^

May 05            Greenville, SC               Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 06             Greenville, SC               Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 09             Knoxville, TN                 Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13             North Little Rock, AR     Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14             North Little Rock, AR     Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17             Oklahoma City, OK        Paycom Center *^

May 18             Oklahoma City, OK        Paycom Center *^

June 07            Las Vegas, NV              T-Mobile Arena #^

June 08            Las Vegas, NV              T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15            Denver, CO                  Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22            Columbus, OH              Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26            Foxborough, MA          Gillette Stadium +^

July 30              San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center @^

July 31              San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center @^

August 03         Greensboro, NC            Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04         Greensboro, NC            Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07         Philadelphia, PA            Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10         Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14         Tampa, FL                    Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17         Arlington, TX                 AT&T Stadium +^

August 20         Kansas City, MO           T-Mobile Center @^

August 24         Minneapolis, MN           U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25         Grand Forks, ND           Alerus Center @^

November 17    Edmonton, AB               Rogers Place @^

November 18    Edmonton, AB               Rogers Place @^

November 20    Vancouver, BC              Rogers Arena @^

November 22    Tacoma, WA                 Tacoma Dome @^

November 23    Tacoma, WA                 Tacoma Dome @^

November 26    Portland, OR                 Moda Center @^

November 27    Portland, OR                 Moda Center @^

November 29    Sacramento, CA            Golden 1 Center @^

December 03    Glendale, AZ                 Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 04    Glendale, AZ                 Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 06    Salt Lake City, UT         Delta Center @^

December 07    Salt Lake City, UT         Delta Center @^

December 13    Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center @^

December 14    Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center @^

